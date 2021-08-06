Fantasy Book Aficionados May Nail the Final Jeopardy Answer for August 6 With Ease

Fantasy novel lovers are at an advantage tonight! The category for the Aug. 6 Final Jeopardy clue is “Literature and the Animal Kingdom.” The clue reads, “In 2020, scientists named trimeresurus salazar, a new species of this, after a character in a book series.”

Although confirmation of the answer won’t be revealed until the episode airs, Jeopardy! aficionados believe that the answer is: "What is a snake?"