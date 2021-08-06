Logo
Fantasy Book Aficionados May Nail the Final Jeopardy Answer for August 6 With Ease

Aug. 6 2021, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

In the world of Jeopardy!, coming in hot and maintaining a streak is a foolproof way to be established as one of the greats. And with the Aug. 6, 2021, episode almost upon us, viewers and contestants will have to brush up on fantasy novel trivia to give Matt Amodio a run for his money.

Matt is on fire with a 12-game winning streak, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. In tonight’s episode, Matt is battling Patrick Pacheco, a labor and employment specialist from Denver, CO, and Madeline Birkner, a college access program coordinator from Philadelphia, PA.

Both Patrick and Madeline are clearly up for the challenge, but will one of them come out on top and defeat Matt? Tonight, we’ll have our answer. But, nailing the Final Jeopardy answer can get them a few steps closer to snatching the reigning champ's title.

What is the Final Jeopardy clue and answer for the Aug. 6, 2021 episode?

Fantasy novel lovers are at an advantage tonight! The category for the Aug. 6 Final Jeopardy clue is “Literature and the Animal Kingdom.” The clue reads, “In 2020, scientists named trimeresurus salazar, a new species of this, after a character in a book series.”

Although confirmation of the answer won’t be revealed until the episode airs, Jeopardy! aficionados believe that the answer is: "What is a snake?"

Trimeresurus salazar is a species of pit viper that was discovered in western Arunachal Pradesh, India.

If you’re a diehard Harry Potter fan, chances are, you’re familiar with the trimeresurus salazar. Trimeresurus salazar is a species of pit viper that was discovered in 2019 — per Answers.org — and it was named after Salazar Slytherin from the Harry Potter book series written by J.K. Rowling.

The pit viper has a dark green head and yellowish-green dorsal scales that cover the rest of its body. Not to mention, the species is sexually dichromatic. Male pit vipers have reddish-orange and yellow-orange stripes and a rusty red-orange tail that the females lack.

Jeopardy! airs on weeknights. Check your local listings for information regarding the channel and the time.

