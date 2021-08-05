An American Landmark Is the Subject of the August 5 Final Jeopardy Clue

As things shift on Jeopardy! with the show naming its permanent host, one thing has remained the same: the Final Jeopardy segment. And in the August 5, 2021, episode of Jeopardy!, you're going to need to bone up on your historic U.S. landmarks if you're going to beat the reigning champ, Matt Amodio , from your couch.

After he won 11 games, Matt returns for another stab at taking home the glory. He's up against Ashley Rayner, a librarian from Illinois, and James Weldon, a Massachusetts emerging markets investor.

Both are worthy opponents, but will they break Matt's Jeopardy! streak? For now, that's unclear, but the Final Jeopardy clue and answer could leave at least one of them stumped.