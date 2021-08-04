American History Buffs May Ace the Final Jeopardy Answer for August 4

Computer Science PhD student Matt Amodio is looking to continue his lucrative Jeopardy! winning streak on the Aug. 4 episode of the hit game show — but there are two new contestants who are hoping to take over the title of reigning champion.

Attorney Kevin Blum, who hails from Boca Raton, Fla. and Environmental Scientist Nicole Yuen, who is a Berkley, Calif. resident, will round out the panel on the Season 37 episode.