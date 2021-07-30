Who Will Be the Permanent 'Jeopardy!' Host? Some Viewers Were Polled

Alex Trebek was the longtime host of Jeopardy! up until his tragic 2020 death. Since then, there have been a myriad of guest hosts in his place. Some have won the affections of viewers; others have fallen a little flat. But now, thanks to some insight from the market research company OnePoll, we have a clearer image of who fans want as the permanent Jeopardy! host .

The poll aside, it's no secret that many fans and even casual watchers of the game show see Ken Jennings stepping into the role of host with ease. He holds the record of the longest winning streak on the show and he has shown up in other game shows over the years.

Hosting Jeopardy! would be like coming full circle for him. But the idea of a different kind of celebrity sliding into Alex Trebek's place also makes sense for some.