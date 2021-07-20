How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about how much Robin is getting paid to guest-host the nightly game show.

From July 19 to July 23, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts will be hosting Jeopardy! for a one-week run. While we know that these celebrities get paid the big bucks for what they do, many people are wondering exactly what Robin’s salary is for appearing on Jeopardy!

What is Robin Roberts’s salary for 'Jeopardy!'?

Renowned Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is the latest celebrity stepping up to the podium for her turn as a guest host on Jeopardy! Robin follows on the heels of fellow Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, and will be hosting for one week.

While she’s sure to continue to create memorable moments just like the guest hosts before her, Robin will also probably receive a somehwat similar compensation for her appearance on the show. But just how much is she getting paid?

Article continues below advertisement

Per The Ringer, instead of paying guest hosts for their work on the show, Jeopardy! donates an amount equal to the winnings from each game to the charity of the host's choice. And we know that Robin has indeed selected a charity.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, the game show has donated over $2 million to various charities on behalf of their guest hosts, with the highest donation of $257,998 going to the Media Fellowship House in the name of guest host Bill Whitaker, who hosted from May 3 to May 14, 2021. Robin has selected Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. Be The Match is the largest, most diverse marrow registry in the world that helps save countless lives through transplants.

The charity will receive their donation at the end of Robin’s week-long stint as guest host, but since the amount is set by the players’ performance during the game, it’s unclear as of yet what the donation amount will be.

Article continues below advertisement

After her GMA colleague George Stephanopoulos's run as guest host, Jeopardy! made a $147,396 contribution to his charity of choice, No King Hungry — which was equivalent to the total contestant winnings on the show during his time hosting. On Robin’s first day on the show, contestants managed to rack up $31,405, which will be matched by Jeopardy! for Be The Match. Hopefully that number will only get higher as the week progresses.