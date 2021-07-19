Robin Roberts Doesn't Talk About Politics Publicly, but What are Her Beliefs?

Like many high-profile broadcasters, Robin has worked exceedingly hard to make sure that her political views are not widely known. She doesn't often express them in public, which has helped her maintain her credibility as a journalist capable of confronting politicians of both parties with hard truths. As is the case with most journalists, there has been speculation that Robin leans liberal, but there's little in her public record to confirm that.

It's true, however, that Robin had a somewhat close relationship with President Barack Obama, at least on professional terms. Robin was the first person to interview Obama after he became president, and it was also during an interview with her that he announced his support for gay marriage. Robin, who has been out as a lesbian since 2013, has spoken about how important that moment was for her personally.

“I’m getting chills again,” she said when discussing the interview. “When you’re sitting in that room and you hear him say those historic words, it was not lost on anyone that was in the room.”

After Robin received a bone marrow transplant, the Obamas also recorded a message welcoming her back to Good Morning America. In the video, they described her as an "inspiration."