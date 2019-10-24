Robin Roberts Is Working on a Lot of Projects in Addition to 'Good Morning America'By Pippa Raga
Longtime Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts is up to a lot these days. The out lesbian TV personality was the co-host of the American version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's extremely anticipated documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Then she made her way over to Lifetime for Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, the true story of a woman that learns that she was raised by a mother who ripped her out of her real mother's arms.
Is Robin Roberts still on Good Morning America?
Early in 2019, fans feared that Robin had left GMA for good after she went missing from the show for quite a while. It's typical to see her every morning so it's a little jarring to just suddenly not see her anymore. Especially considering that she previously took a break from the show in 2012 due to a bone marrow transplant. So did Robin leave for her health again?
She was actually in Abu Dhabi covering the Special Olympic World Games. Rest assured, former sportscaster doesn't show any signs of leaving the beloved morning show anytime soon.
While Robin enjoys traveling, and has spent some weekends away from her home base in New York to visit Tulum and Boston this October, she has spent weekdays on Good Morning America. This month alone, she's sat down with the likes of Alec Baldwin, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Lupita Nyongo.
Follow Robin's #ThriverThursday web series.
Though she's managed to beat two life-threatening illnesses in her 58 years of age, Robin Roberts is no fan of being labeled a "survivor." "I'm not crazy about the word survivor," she says. "I say we are thriving and believe we are thrivers."
When the Good Morning America anchor underwent a bone marrow transplant to treat Myelodysplastic Syndrome, she wanted to define herself, not let her illness define her. "I had a choice," she writes on Thriver Thursday's page, "let my illnesses define me and give into my difficult circumstances, or embrace my experience as a 'rebirth.' I refused to look back and only looked forward. Like many others, I chose to thrive, not just survive."
That drive is what led her to create Thriver Thursdays, a "social initiative" that spotlights thrivers like herself. "People who persevere, achieve their goals and even surpass them despite life-altering circumstances. It's everything from people who have experienced a catastrophic diagnosis, unexpected loss, unemployment, divorce, or personal betrayal. These are people who were faced with a choice and they chose to thrive."
Who is Robin Roberts' partner?
Robin came out back in 2013, after having previously spoken candidly about her health struggles, but never about her dating life. "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber Laign, 44, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together," she said on social media at the time.
Amber and Robin have been dating since around 2005, the same year that Robin started on GMA, and now that their relationship is public, Robin doesn't miss an opportunity to gush adorably about her love on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my Sweet Amber!!" she posted on her page Sept. 5. "What a blessing that she came into the world on this day. I'm grateful that this amazing woman has brought into my world unconditional love, compassion, adventure and such joy!"
Catch Robin every morning on GMA at 7 a.m. on ABC and in Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
