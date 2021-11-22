Jimmy Fallon's Frito-Lay Commercial Stars His Wife and Two Daughters

Jimmy Fallon married his wife, Nancy Juvonen, in 2007. While the couple were eager to start a family, they struggled with infertility for over five years, as Jimmy told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show. “My wife and I had been trying a while to have a baby. We tried a bunch of things — so we had a surrogate," he shared.

In 2013, they welcomed their eldest daughter, Winnie. The following year, they welcomed their second girl, Frances.