Gabrielle Union Is a Great Mom! How Many Kids Does She Have?By Stephanie Harper
Nov. 3 2021, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
When we peek inside the details of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's marriage, there’s a lot to unpack! Both of them are talented, successful, and famous in their own right, but when they come together, they become a force to be reckoned with.
Despite some of the intense highs and lows they've been through, Gabrielle and Dwyane still make things work! He proposed to her in 2013 and they tied the knot in 2014. Here’s what you should know about the kids they share.
How many biological kids does Gabrielle Union have?
In 2018, Gabrielle gave birth to Kaavia James Union Wade — and already the adorable youngster has 1.8 million followers on Instagram! Obviously, she doesn’t run her own account. Her parents are in charge of posting super cute pics and videos there, and they certainly keep the account up-to-date with consistent posts.
You can find adorable pictures of Kaavia wearing pink fuzzy unicorn pajamas, playing inside empty boxes, and laying out to get some sun near her backyard pool.
Kaavia was born with the help of a surrogate, which was an emotional journey for Gabrielle. She went through years of failed IVF treatments and endured the heartache of around eight or nine miscarriages before she decided to enlist the help of a surrogate.
According to Women’s Health, Gabrielle revealed that she felt like a “failure" for not being able to carry a child on her own, but to this day, she considers her little one a miracle baby.
Kaavia is Gabrielle’s only biological child.
What about Gabrielle's other kids?
In total, Gabrielle and Dwyane are the parents of five children.
Before Dwyane and Gabrielle got together, he married his high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches back in 2002. After five years spent together, they ended up having two kids: Zaire and Zaya. They divorced in 2007 and Dwyane ended up receiving full custody of the two kids in 2011.
Dwyane also shares a child with Aja Metoyer, a woman you may recognize from Basketball Wives, which means Gabrielle is the stepmom to three of Dwyane’s children. Along with all these little ones, Dwyane and Gabrielle also raise his nephew, Dahveon Morris, as their own.
Five children in total is a lot of responsibility! Something interesting to note about his daughter Zaya is that in 2020, she announced that she is a transgender girl.
Dwyane revealed in a Good Morning America interview that she told him knew she was transgender for nearly nine years before revealing her gender identity. Gabrielle and Dwyane have fully embraced their daughter's truth and been beyond supportive.
Gabrielle certainly has a lot of kids to take care of, but she’s the type of woman who appears to be totally up for the challenge. In most interviews she participates in, she comes across as a very kind, gentle, and nurturing person. Odds are, her children likely feel that way about her too.