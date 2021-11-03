Gabrielle Union Is a Great Mom! How Many Kids Does She Have?

In 2018, Gabrielle gave birth to Kaavia James Union Wade — and already the adorable youngster has 1.8 million followers on Instagram! Obviously, she doesn’t run her own account. Her parents are in charge of posting super cute pics and videos there, and they certainly keep the account up-to-date with consistent posts.

You can find adorable pictures of Kaavia wearing pink fuzzy unicorn pajamas, playing inside empty boxes, and laying out to get some sun near her backyard pool.

Kaavia was born with the help of a surrogate, which was an emotional journey for Gabrielle. She went through years of failed IVF treatments and endured the heartache of around eight or nine miscarriages before she decided to enlist the help of a surrogate.