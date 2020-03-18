Jimmy Fallon Is Making New 'Tonight Show' Content Exclusively for YouTube

His first episode, which premiered on the show's YouTube channel on March 17, featured guest stars Franny Fallon (his daughter) and the family dog, while his wife, Nancy, acted as the cameraman for the episode.

Jimmy's St. Patrick's Day segment still included a monologue of jokes (that was occasionally met with a chuckle from Nancy) and a lovely tune about the holiday in the time of a global pandemic.

Jimmy says he will be uploading every day until it's safe for the show to resume as normal.