What Is NFL Player Aaron Rodgers' Salary for Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

The game show Jeopardy! is still cycling through guest hosts since the passing of Alex Trebek. So far, the show has had all kinds of people behind the podium, like Dr. Oz, Katie Couric, and Ken Jennings. Starting on April 5, 2021, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers began his two-week spot hosting the show. Aaron's very first episode included a joke at his expense, but he was all smiles about it and laughed it off.

However, this wasn't his first appearance on Jeopardy! — Aaron was on a celebrity edition of the show back in 2015. But this time, instead of winning money through the game, he will be earning it from behind the podium.

So, what is his salary for hosting the show? He may not be making anything close to the $10 million that the late Alex Trebek earned toward the end of his lifetime, but the show will be donating lots of cash during Aaron's time as host.