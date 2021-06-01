Mayim Bialik's IQ Puts Her in the "Exceptionally Gifted" Range

Sadly, Jeopardy! hasn’t been the same since Alex Trebek’s final episode , but the show has done its best to honor the late host. While Alex is inimitable, Jeopardy! has been taking on this new era by showcasing a new guest host every two weeks. So far, audiences have seen a wide variety of hosts, from former record-setting contestant Ken Jennings to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers .

The latest guest host to stand at the Jeopardy! podium is actress Mayim Bialik, who audiences might know as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory. And though Mayim may be known for playing a brainiac on TV, many viewers don’t realize that the actress is also incredibly smart in real life.

So, what is Mayim Bialik's IQ? Keep reading for what you need to know.