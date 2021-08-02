David Faber and His Wife Have Been Happily Married for More Than Two Decades

Odds are that if you aren't already familiar with who David Faber is through his role on CNBC, you'll likely be seeing his face a lot more often soon. David is set to be the next celebrity guest host of Jeopardy! , and like the other famous names that have occupied the role in the time since Alex Trebek passed away, there is now a renewed interest in who he is beyond the television screen.

With that being said, what do we know about David's personal life and the impact that his career in journalism has had on it overall? Keep reading for details on his wife, family, and other related info.

Meet David Faber's Wife: Jenny Harris.

David married his wife, Jenny Harris, back in 2000 and the couple has been happily together ever since. Although Jenny isn't exactly the most open figure when it comes to sharing her life online (neither she nor her husband maintain public social media pages), we still do know a few key details about who she is and how their union came to be.

Per The New York Times, who reported on the couple back in 2000 for their wedding, Jenny is a business journalist and television producer who has worked on the likes of Moneyline News Hour and Lou Dobbs Tonight. A graduate of Cornell University, it appears that being in front of television cameras runs in her family. Jenny's mother, Marie Masters, starred as Dr. Susan Stewart on the long-running CBS soap opera As the World Turns.

Jenny's father, Jay Harris, worked as the counsel for Hall Dickler Kent Friedman & Wood, a prominent law firm based in New York. Beyond that, he is also known as a producer on the Broadway production of Side Man, a show that ran from 1998 to 1999. Little is known about the time when David and Jenny were dating, but their wedding ceremony took place in 2000 at the Rainbow Room in New York and was performed by Rabbi Judith Lewis.

