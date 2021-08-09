Joe Buck Is the Last Guest Host to Appear on 'Jeopardy!' — Will He Earn a Salary?

Sportscaster Joe Buck is the last guest host to appear on Season 37 of Jeopardy! He is following in the footsteps of fellow celebs like Dr. Mehmet Oz, Savannah Guthrie, and LeVar Burton.

A seasoned play-by-play announcer, Joe was drafted in to help wrap up the season. But so, how much is he set to make? Will he receive a salary as the temporary host of Jeopardy!?