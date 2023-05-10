Home > Television > Jeopardy! Source: 'Jeopardy!' 'Jeopardy!' Champ Mattea Roach Has Everyone Talking About Her Eyebrow-Raising Tattoo Here's what we know about 'Jeopardy!' star Mattea Roach's jaw-dropping arm tattoo, which has the internet buzzing after her winning streak. By Melissa Willets May 10 2023, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Contestant Mattea Roach may have ultimately lost the Jeopardy! tournament of champions, finishing third, but the Canada native still has fans talking — no, not about her incredible run on TV, but an eyebrow-raising tattoo.

Mattea, who hails from Nova Scotia, will forever have a place in Jeopardy! history given her impressive 23 consecutive game winning streak. However, Mattea also owns her style, which includes being inked with a cowboy tattoo that the internet seriously wants to know more about. Read on for details about Mattea's tattoo.

'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach proudly showed off her arm tattoo.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the Jeopardy! Masters tournament not only wowed us by showcasing Mattea's seemingly-endless knowledge, but we also got a good look at her arm tattoo on the May 9, 2023, episode. The star addressed her ink on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself on the show, and captioning the image, "Bare arms, full hearts can’t lose?" She added, "Showing off a sick @marshobrecker tat."

Mattea's ink was created by tattoo artist Mars Hobrecker, who has 44,500 followers on his Instagram, where jaw-dropping tattoos are shown off by the dozens. Much of the ink is fairly risqué, with many of the designs featuring nudity and bondage.

What exactly does 'Jeopardy!' star Mattea Roach's tattoo depict?

It isn't clear exactly what Mattea's tattoo depicts other than cowboys, but as one commenter asked, "What are those cowboys doing?" Mattea actually replied to the question, teasing, "They’re up to no good."

Instagram isn't the only place that fans are buzzing about the body art. Twitter also showed a collective curiosity over the cowboy tattoo that was in full view for Jeopardy! viewers.

@mattearoach what are your tattoos, the ones on your arms? i saw cowboys(?) — k.c. (@kaiacoxbecker) May 10, 2023

@mattearoach can you let us know what that tattoo is? It can't be what we are thinking. — Meaghan Tuohey (@2EKLaw) May 10, 2023

Mattea Roach has spoken openly about what it means to her to be an LGBTQ 'Jeopardy!' contestant.

Mattea has gained a large following online given her open representation of the LGBTQ community. The current Toronto resident identifies as a lesbian. She has spoken out about what it means to her to be a lesbian appearing on the show.

In 2022, she shared a series of tweets on the matter, saying, "I’ve seen a lot of people over the past few weeks offer different takes about why my sexual orientation does (or doesn’t) matter to my appearance on Jeopardy!, and so I wanted to throw my two cents in. I think it does matter, but in a limited way." Mattea had more to say on the topic and shared several more tweets.

My identity isn’t relevant to how well I performed on the show, but it is relevant in that I am someone who is read as queer in real life because of the way that I dress, talk, move my body, and other intangible factors — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) May 2, 2022

"I’ve been identified this way by others since before I even knew I was gay myself! When I was preparing to tape Jeopardy!, I knew that whether I was out publicly or not, it would be obvious to some percentage of the viewership that I was some kind of non-heterosexual person," Mattea continued.

By identifying myself in my Twitter bio and elsewhere, I hoped to show LGBTQ+ Jeopardy viewers who saw something of themselves in me that what they were seeing was true, as well as take power away from people who would call me gay pejoratively — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) May 2, 2022