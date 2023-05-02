Fans Won't Have to Wait Long Before Ken Jennings Is Back on 'Jeopardy!' — Details
Fans are eager for ex-'Jeopardy!' winner and host Ken Jennings to return to his duties. When will Ken be back on 'Jeopardy!'? Details here.
Since the tragic loss of Alex Trebek, the long-running game show Jeopardy! has a rotating number of co-hosts rather than one permanent host. Among the co-hosts is Ken Jennings, best known for being the highest-earning American game show contestant and former Jeopardy! Champion.
Fans have long wanted Ken to take over for Alex as the Jeopardy! host, and seem to enjoy his time on the show. When will Ken Jennings be back on Jeopardy!? Keep reading for what you need to know.
So, when will Ken Jennings be back on 'Jeopardy!'?
A fan account that measures when Ken Jennings will be the Jeopardy! Host announced on April 24, 2023, that the last week in April would be Ken's last time hosting daily Jeopardy! until May 8-10 for the Jeopardy! Masters Tournament. Then, he would reportedly return to host May 12, 15-17, and 22-24. Ken's episodes should be available for streaming via Hulu, not on primetime TV.
Ken's final run as host of daily Jeopardy! episodes air on April 28, 2023. Many fans were disappointed that after spending so much time with Ken, he had to trade off with co-host Mayim Bialik, but until the game show has a permanent host, trading off seems like the fairest practice.
On May 1, 2023, Mayim Bialik will return to host the daily episodes of Jeopardy! and continue to do so through July, according to a report from TV Line. Additionally, Jeopardy! producer Sarah Foss went on Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Feb. 27, 2023, as reported by TV Insider, to clarify the flip-flopping hosting schedule.
Sarah said, "Ken Jennings will be back on March 10th, and then he’s going to continue the rest of his syndicated run, which will take us through April 28th,” Foss said. “And then Mayim will take over on May 1st, and she will take us all the way through to the summer."
It is currently unclear when the duo will trade off again, likely sometime in August 2023. Fans hope that one day, the confusion around the hosting schedule will lead to a permanent host decision.