Fans Won't Have to Wait Long Before Ken Jennings Is Back on 'Jeopardy!' — Details Fans are eager for ex-'Jeopardy!' winner and host Ken Jennings to return to his duties. When will Ken be back on 'Jeopardy!'? Details here. By Anna Garrison May 2 2023, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

Since the tragic loss of Alex Trebek, the long-running game show Jeopardy! has a rotating number of co-hosts rather than one permanent host. Among the co-hosts is Ken Jennings, best known for being the highest-earning American game show contestant and former Jeopardy! Champion.

Fans have long wanted Ken to take over for Alex as the Jeopardy! host, and seem to enjoy his time on the show. When will Ken Jennings be back on Jeopardy!? Keep reading for what you need to know.

A fan account that measures when Ken Jennings will be the Jeopardy! Host announced on April 24, 2023, that the last week in April would be Ken's last time hosting daily Jeopardy! until May 8-10 for the Jeopardy! Masters Tournament. Then, he would reportedly return to host May 12, 15-17, and 22-24. Ken's episodes should be available for streaming via Hulu, not on primetime TV.

Ken's final run as host of daily Jeopardy! episodes air on April 28, 2023. Many fans were disappointed that after spending so much time with Ken, he had to trade off with co-host Mayim Bialik, but until the game show has a permanent host, trading off seems like the fairest practice.

On May 1, 2023, Mayim Bialik will return to host the daily episodes of Jeopardy! and continue to do so through July, according to a report from TV Line. Additionally, Jeopardy! producer Sarah Foss went on Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Feb. 27, 2023, as reported by TV Insider, to clarify the flip-flopping hosting schedule.