Andrew He Is Back With a Vengeance on 'Jeopardy! Masters' Andrew He isn't a stranger to the game of 'Jeopardy!' or its fans. He has competed on multiple seasons and he's back for 'Masters.' Let's re-meet him! By Allison Hunt May 8 2023, Published 10:54 p.m. ET

The people who compete on Jeopardy! are a breed of their own. They are the best of the best at trivia. The top contestants are back for Jeopardy! Masters. One of the contestants is Andrew He! Let's re-meet Andrew!

Who is Andrew He? Let's re-meet the ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant.

Andrew He hails from San Francisco, Calif. where he is a software developer. We know Andrew from his time on Jeopardy! and his risky move to take the daily double and wage "all of it." Andrew appeared on Season 38 and was a five-game champion. He was finally beaten by Amy Schneider.

The question that lost Andrew his sixth game was, "A cemetery on this island has the graves of Robert Fulton and 2 of the first 4 Treasury secretaries." The correct answer was Manhattan, which won Amy the game. Andrew wrote down "Ellis Island."

Andrew and Amy faced off again in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. During the final Jeopardy! category, the clue was, "The January 12, 1864, Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this 'dashing comedy' to 'a full and delighted house.'" Andrew and Amy both wrote Our American Cousin. Since Amy was in the lead and with a big wager, she won again.

Now, Andrew is back and ready to once again face off against his nemesis Amy. OK, maybe we're being a little dramatic, but Jeopardy! Masters is a big deal.

The show is described as, "'Jeopardy! Masters ... hosted by the 'GOAT' Ken Jennings, is the latest iteration of America's Favorite Quiz Show®️. Each hourlong episode of the new series will showcase the six highest-ranked current 'Jeopardy!' contestants, with two action-packed and high-stakes games." In addition to competing against Amy, Andrew will also compete against Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Sam Buttrey, and James Holzhauer for $500,000.

Speaking of money, how much did Andrew He win?

Andrew broke records when he won the largest amount ever to be won by a player's first game with $52,001. His total winning for his five-game streak were $159,365, according to J! Archive. Andrew won another $100,000 during Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions bringing his totally to $259,365. And if he wins Jeopardy! Masters, he will be $500,000 richer.