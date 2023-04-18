Home > Television > Jeopardy! Source: Jeopardy! 'Jeopardy!' Returned This Week, but Without Ben Chan — Here's Why Ben Chan was the defending champion on 'Jeopardy!' and many want to know what happened to him. Why wasn't he on the show on April 17, 2023? By Joseph Allen Apr. 18 2023, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

Viewers who watch Jeopardy! regularly are likely aware that the show follows a pretty strict formula. Each episode typically introduces two new contestants who are given the task of taking on a defending champion, who has won the show at least once before.

Ken Jennings, one of the show's current hosts, was once one of those defending champions, and won an unprecedented number of nights in a row. When Jeopardy! returned on April 17, 2023, Ben Chan was missing. What happened to the defending champion?

What happened to Ben Chan on 'Jeopardy!'?

Those who tuned in to the quiz show on April 17, may have noticed that this new installment was without a returning champion. Ben Chan, who had won the show's most recent episode, wasn't there and many viewers wondered what happened to him. Thankfully, Ken quickly addressed Ben's absence at the top of the show before he dove into the game.

“Astute Jeopardy! viewers will have already noticed that Johnny Gilbert, when he introduced our players, did not mention a returning champion and their winnings. Astute and loyal Jeopardy! viewers will remember that last week, Friday’s show ended with Ben Chan clinching his third runaway win,” Ken said at the top of the April 17 episode.

“How do we solve this riddle? Well, as has happened only a few times in Jeopardy! history, the returning champ found themselves unable to travel this week. What that means is, never fear, we’ll have Ben back on at a later date,” Ken explained. “But it means that Toni, Daniel, and Madeleine are taking the stage all for the first time today. It’s a fresh start. No intimidating returning champ to deal with.”

When will Ben Chan return to the show?

Although the lack of a defending champ allowed for a rare wide-open competition on the April 17 broadcast, many were eager to know when Ben might return to the competition. According to Fox 11 News, Ben will return to the show on May 15, about a month after his initial appearance. Ben couldn't attend on April 17 due to an illness, which threw a major curveball into how Jeopardy! usually operates.

Fortunately, because the show has been on the air so long, there are few situations that are totally unprecedented. In Season 37, a similar situation occurred. Two defending champions faced off against one another in a single episode, with one new player thrown into the mix as well. When Ben returns, he might face stiffer competition.