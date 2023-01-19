Home > Television > Jeopardy! Source: ABC Who Are the Contestants Competing Tonight on 'Celebrity Jeopardy'? Details By Katherine Stinson Jan. 19 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Want to watch your favorite celebrities compete against each other in the ultimate trivia game (you know, Jeopardy!) for the chance to win money for a charity of their choice? Then make sure to tune in when new episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!

Article continues below advertisement

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Celebrity Jeopardy features a new group of 3 different celebrities each week competing for the chance to move on to the finals in order to raise money for their chosen charity. So who are the celebrity contestants competing on Celebrity Jeopardy tonight? The winner from tonight's group will end up moving to the Celebrity Jeopardy semifinals. Read on for more details.

B.J. Novak, competing for Stand Up 2 Cancer

Source: Getty Images

That guy that used to date Mindy Kaling is one of the contestants on Celebrity Jeopardy tonight. OK, so maybe B.J. Novak has done a few other things in his career to warrant his celebrity status besides dating his co-star from The Office. B.J. has received 5 Emmy award nominations for his career. He was also a writer/executive producer on The Office. In addition to authoring two of his own books, B.J. has also starred in films like Inglorious Basterds and The Founder.

Article continues below advertisement

Brendan Hunt, competing for Soccer Without Borders

Source: Getty Images

Brendan Hunt is the co-creator of Ted Lasso, a show you may not have heard of (that's sarcasm, FYI). In addition to co-creating the hit Apple TV Plus series, Brendan also plays the role of Coach Beard on the show. The comedy genius has also appeared in films like We're the Millers, Horrible Bosses 2, shows like Community and How I Met Your Mother, and many more. Brendan is also an Emmy award winner!

Cari Champion, competing for NAACP Empowerment Programs

Source: Getty Images

Rounding out our list of Celebrity Jeopardy contestants tonight is the one and only Cari Champion. The sports journalist and television personality hosts her own show on Prime Video Sports Talk – The Cari Champion Show. Cari actually worked as a sports broadcaster at ESPN before hosting The Cari Champion Show, working alongside fellow notable ESPN broadcasters like Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith. She also anchored SportsCenter morning editions before she moved to Prime Video.

Article continues below advertisement

Where can we stream episodes of 'Celebrity Jeopardy' after they air live?

If you miss out on the latest contestants competing on Celebrity Jeopardy tonight, Jan. 19th, 2023, on ABC, don't fret! You can stream the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy after they air live on Hulu, ABC Network's sister streaming service.