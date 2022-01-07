Ex-Star of 'The Goldbergs' Jeff Garlin Has Had a Lengthy Career — What's His Net Worth?

Despite the very public drama that has surrounded the arguably "canceled" (who's to say, really) ex-star of The Goldbergs, those hefty paychecks surely added digits to his net worth from 2013 to 2021.

With such a vast catalog of work in the realms of acting, stand-up comedy, directing, and producing, Jeff has racked up big Hollywood bucks over his four decades in showbiz. So, what is Jeff Garlin's net worth?