When Is 'The Goldbergs' Coming Back? Here's Everything We Know

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Hayley Orrantia spoke with Avery Thompson about what to expect from Season 9. She mentioned a lot of storylines involving the planning of the wedding, which we've seen so far.

Hayley also said, "I have a feeling closer to the end of the season, you might see the actual wedding." We haven't seen it yet, so we have to assume that's coming after the fall break. The rest is truly a mystery.