Could Hayley Orrantia From 'The Goldbergs' Be Pregnant?

Actress and singer Hayley Orrantia is probably best known for her role as Erica on the ABC show The Goldbergs . The show is based on the childhood of one of its producers, Adam F. Goldberg, and first aired in 2013. It is now in its ninth season.

Rumors are circulating that Hayley is ready to have a family of her own. But is she pregnant? Is she even in a relationship? Some people are saying they've spotted what looks like a baby bump, while others think she gave the secret away at dinner. Here's what we know.

Fans may have gotten Hayley and someone else mixed up. Back in June 2021 , she posted on her Instagram about someone else she knows being pregnant, although she did say in the caption that she was starting a new "phase of life" as well.

Hayley hasn't confirmed pregnancy, but some eagle-eyed fans think she's hiding it. Reportedly, at a dinner with a group of friends, she was the only one drinking water during a toast. Others say she's been seen with a "stomach bulge" while on a romantic dinner.

Is Hayley Orrantia married?

Hayley is dating actor and composer Greg Furman. According to his IMDb, he's been acting since 2010. The account also states he's worked in sound, direction, production, and more, for different projects. Hayley and Greg also make TikToks together on their accounts. Some of their skits poke fun at their relationship.

Hayley doesn't appear pregnant in her TikToks, although this could be on purpose. Some of the videos block a clear view of her stomach. In others, we just hear her voice, and in some, she is wearing loose-fitting tops.