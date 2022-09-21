This '80s Icon Is Making a Guest Appearance on Season 10 of 'The Goldbergs'

“Truthfully, we've been so lucky over the years with all of our guest cast, and there's some people who embody the '80s more than others. We can't think of anybody more emblematic of that decade,” Alex added.

According to the co-showrunners, David will star as himself in the upcoming episodes — complete with the jacket and hair to match his '80s aesthetic. "He just looks so authentic in the time and space," Alex said.

In the interview, Alex and Chris also shared what’s to come in Season 10 of The Goldbergs and hinted that the two-part episode will end with a “very surprise twist.”