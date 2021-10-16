Prepare for Shaky Camera Realness — Here Are the Best Found Footage Horror Movies

Just like fashion, movies go through fads. While cheesy and often flat spoof films dominated the early 2000s, found footage horror movies found popularity in the mid-'00s, even spilling into the 2010s. While they're still crafted today, the decline in shaky handheld camera-boasting flicks is evident.

Most are lacking in substance, as the terrified characters are regularly strangers to the audience, but others use technology as a lens (pun intended) to capture first-person terror in a refreshing, creative, almost meta way. On the other hand, some found footage flicks lean heavily on security camera footage.

The pioneer of the horror sub-genre is famously 1999's The Blair Witch Project, which we couldn't help but include in our all-star found footage list. While Blair Witch more likely than not acted as the pinnacle of inspiration for every film on this list, each one is special, hitting nerves and earning flinches in their own right. Here are the best found footage horror films for when you're in the mood to get spooked.