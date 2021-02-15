Comedians Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo return to the screen for their newest female friendship comedy since Bridesmaids. The duo has often collaborated on projects together, and their newest one, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar , made its virtual premiere on Feb. 12.

The comedy follows two midwesterners, Barb and Star, as they take their first tropical vacation to the Vista Del Mar in Florida. But is this resort a real place ?

The Vista Del Mar that Barb and Star visit is completely fictional and not based on any of these resorts. While you can book a stay at any of the Vista Del Mar locations in Florida for your own vacation (post-COVID, of course), your trip likely won't be as colorful or eventful and Barb and Star's.

There are a few resorts located in Florida named the Vista Del Mar, though none of them are connected to the resort in the movie.

The entire plot of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is set at a Florida resort called the Vista Del Mar. In the movie, this resort features colorful bedrooms, seashell themed decor, musical numbers, and... a murder mystery? Honestly, the movie easily could be an advertisement for the resort.

Where was 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' filmed?

Not only was Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar not filmed at a Vista Del Mar, it wasn't even filmed in Florida! According to The Cinemaholic, the movie was originally set to film in Atlanta, Georgia, but pulled out of its contract in May 2019. Around the time, Georgia passed the controversial "heartbeat bill" into law, which prohibited a woman from receiving an abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually around the six week mark.

This bill was extremely controversial in the discussion around abortion, as many women don't know they are pregnant until after the six week mark. In response to the passing of the bill, Kristen and Annie decided to pull filming from the state as an act of protest. Instead, the movie was filmed internationally across a couple of beach resorts, with the final scene being shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico.