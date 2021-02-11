Kristen Wiig Dropped a Not-So-Subtle Hint That She Secretly Got Married

On Feb. 10, 2021, the Bridesmaid star was a guest on The Howard Stern Show, and she opened up about how life has been during the pandemic. During that conversation, Kristen let it slip that she's married to her longtime partner, Avi Rothman.

"Besides the fact that we are where we are — it's hard to not feel so much of the s— and struggle that's going on — in my home, I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband," Kristen said, referring to Avi as her husband for the first time ever.

"They make it all better, and it's changed my life," she continued.