Don't Break out the Tissues Yet! 'The Goldbergs' Isn't Quite Over

Family comedy The Goldbergs has been a staple of ABC since 2013. Centered loosely around showrunner Adam F. Goldberg's own childhood in the 1980s, this family from Jenkintown, Pa. is full of laughter and heart. With the recent cancellation of spinoff Schooled, fans are wondering if the last season for The Goldbergs has arrived.

Season 7 of 'The Goldbergs' ended on a cliffhanger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production on the 24th episode for Season 7 was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but then those episodes later aired as two back-to-back episodes of Season 8 in October 2020. Prior seasons of The Goldbergs rounded out at 22 or 23 episodes, but Season 8 at present stands at 13 episodes. Perhaps this could be credited to the pandemic making filming difficult, but fans have other theories.

Following the announcement of The Goldbergs' eighth season, creator Adam Goldberg took to Twitter to announce that the spinoff show of The Goldbergs, Schooled, would not be returning for a third season. While this is disappointing news to long-term Goldbergs fans (affectionately known as "Goldnerds") as the series left off a little bit on a cliffhanger, it also raises the question: What will happen to The Goldbergs?

I'm breaking protocol, but wanted the @goldnerds to hear it from me. @SchooledABC won't get a season 3. Big hugs to our brilliant cast, crew & writers. I'm beyond grateful to Karey Burke and @ABCNetwork for giving us 35 episodes to show that teachers like CB are the real heroes. pic.twitter.com/ox7piI5tcO — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) May 21, 2020

As of right now, The Goldbergs has not been confirmed for a Season 9, nor has it been announced that a Season 9 is happening. Thankfully, there is a slightly redeeming note in that recurring roles are continuing to be cast for Season 8. As of Feb. 11, 2021, recurring roles on The Goldbergs are still being announced, indicating that perhaps further episodes are on the way.