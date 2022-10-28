'Edward Scissorhands' Is a Classic Halloween Movie –– Where Was it Filmed?

It turns out that Tampa Bay, Fla. was The main backdrop for Edward Scissorhands when it was filmed back in 1990. Bay News 9 reveals that the film was shot almost entirely in West Central Florida. The Southgate shopping center was used as the backdrop of the hair salon scene when Joyce tries to seduce Edward.

The bank scene depicting Edward and Peg’s trouble securing money for his potential hair salon was filmed in a place that no longer exists. It turns out that the bank is now a Publix grocery store.