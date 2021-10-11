Is Timothée Chalamet Off the Market Right Now? Who Is He Dating?

People have been crushing on Timothée Chalamet since he starred in major movies like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Beautiful Boy. His new movie Dune , also starring Zendaya , will be released on October 22, 2021.

In 2023, Timothée will also be playing the coveted role of Willy Wonka in the musical fantasy Wonka, following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp . Timothée is clearly staying busy when it comes to his career but what about in his dating life?

It may come as a surprise to fans but Timothée Chalamet appears to be totally single at the moment. The last time he discussed his single status was in a 2020 interview with British Vogue. It really has been a while since he’s so candidly talked about his relationship status in an interview, but he hasn’t said anything to contradict his previous words since that time either.

Who has Timothée Chalamet dated in the past?

Timothée Chalamet's high school girlfriend happens to be none other than Madonna’s super beautiful, high-profile daughter. We’re talking about Lourdes Leon, known for her modeling and fashion design. They both attended a Manhattan music and performing arts high school where they first connected. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lourdes revealed, “I respect him a lot. We were a little item. My first boyfriend ....” She’s currently moved onto a new relationship with Jonathon Puglia.

Timothée Chalamet dated Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp's daughter, from late 2018 until spring 2020. Their relationship was made into a spectacle in September 2019 when paparazzi snapped pictures of them packing on the PDA while vacationing together in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

At the time, they were accused of only dating as a PR stunt, but according to an interview with GQ, Timothée explained that they definitely weren’t a PR stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

The most recent person Timothée has been linked with is model Eiza Gonzalez. They spent time together in Cabo San Lucas. You might recognize her from her leading role in Alita: Battle Angel. The two shared what looked to be a super enjoyable summer together, based on the photos. By the time fall season came around, they were no longer seen hanging out, leading us to believe they called it quits. He hasn’t publicly been spotted with anyone since then.