Timothée Chalamet Is Never Going to Live Down His Rapping Career

Hollywood's favorite star Timothée Chalamet is a man of many talents. He's only 25, but he's given impressive performances in films like Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, and Dune. The actor is currently in the United Kingdom filming his next project, Wonka , in which he'll take on the role of the titular chocolatier in a prequel story.

Not many know this, but the actor is actually also a great singer and dancer. He attended a performing arts high school in New York, so he perfected those skills, along with his acting chops, while he was a student. Timothée even developed a rap persona in his teenage years that will most definitely haunt him forever. Let's take a look at his past as a rapper.

Timothée Chalamet was once a rapper known by Lil Timmy Tim.

Before he made it big as a movie star, Timothée's passion was rapping. He attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York, which is where he developed his rap persona. Timothée reflected on his rapping days — during which he went by the stage names Lil Timmy Tim and Timmy Tim — in an episode of The Graham Norton Show back in 2019. Throughout the interview, he looked uncomfortable and embarrassed, but that's what makes his fans love him even more!

The interview touched on Timothée's most famous song, the absolute bop "Statistics." While in school, Timothée wrote and performed a rap for his statistics class. He sang about how much he appreciated his teacher, Ms. Lawton, and how he'd be famous one day. The catchy tune will stay in your head for days, and you won't even realize you're singing along until it's too late. Check out the hilariously cringe-worthy track below:

Timothée has also taken his raps to the stage plenty of times, and thankfully, there is footage still out for our amusement. He often participated in Rising Star competitions and displayed the most chaotic energy.

Timmy's annual performance was probably the best thing his classmates ever saw, and we're jealous we weren't there to witness it in person. But we can watch it over and over on YouTube, thanks to the star's fandom posting it all over the platform. Here's Timothée's 2012 Rising Star performance, which is by far his best and funniest one.

