Everything We Know so Far About 'Dune: Part Two'

With the various trailers amassing a median of 20 million views and the film already grossing $129.7 million worldwide, it's clear that there's potential for Dune to become the next great Warner Bros. franchise.

Anyone who knows anything about Dune or has read Frank Herbert's 1965 massive novel knows that a sequel is most likely on the way.

Though there's been no confirmation of a Dune: Part Two, we're sure an announcement will come in the new few weeks. For now, let's observe if a sequel is really happening, potential release dates, and which parts of the book it would cover.

If filming begins in 2022, we can safely assume the sequel will arrive in theaters (and possibly HBO Max) sometime in mid-to-late 2023.

He said, "To go quickly in a movie of that size, you still need to make sets, costumes, so we are talking about months. But if ever there's enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit sooner than later, I will say that I will be ready to shoot in 2022 for sure."

In an interview with Variety , Denis Villeneuve said he has been working on the script for the sequel. Denis also spoke with IGN , saying he will start immediately once Warner Bros. gives him the thumbs up.

What have Denis Villeneuve and Warner Bros. said about 'Dune: Part Two'?

In the beginning, director Denis Villeneuve hoped to film Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two back-to-back, but Warner Bros. turned that down immediately. He spoke of this choice with Variety, saying, "I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously, but for several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making Part One and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm."

When asked about a sequel, Denis said, "If such a thing as Dune: Part Two happens, I will say that it’s going to be an insane playground for me." He added that he could have tons of fun on the sequel. He continued, "It’s going to be just like pure cinematic pleasure for the second part. I don’t want to speak for everybody on the team, but I will say that we really created on this movie a feeling of family and to re-unify everybody again, together, that would be paradise.”

On Oct. 21, Deadline spoke with both WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff and WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar about the future of Dune. Ann Sarnoff addressed Dune: Part Two rumors, saying, "Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie, you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that.” It's apparent the media giant is Dune's biggest fan and hopes to see it succeeds enough to make another.

In regards to moving forward with sequels for this year's Warner Bros. theatrical and HBO Max experiment, Jason Kilar said their "decisions are well informed and based on audience response, not just based on box office." He sounds very optimistic and confident that Dune: Part Two is close to being approved.

