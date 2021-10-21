Does Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

One of the most anticipated films of the year is finally here. Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic 1965 novel Dune tells the story of Timothée Chalamet 's Paul Atreides, heir to the House of Atreides, one of the most dominant factions in the galaxy.

It will cover the first half of Frank's tome, meaning there is potential for a sequel. Denis and several cast members have expressed their desire to return to these characters and finish telling the origin story. If Warner Bros. orders a sequel, Dune: Part Two would cover the second half of the colossal epic.

With this in mind, it's reasonable to question if the cast and crew use Dune's credits to their advantage and perhaps set up a second film. So, is there a mid-credits or post-credits scene?