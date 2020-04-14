Here's a Sneak Peek at the Old 'Dune' Cast Versus the Original

Patrick Stewart, Jean-Luc Picard himself, once played the role of Gurney Halleck that Josh Brolin is about to take over. You've got two legends here: the captain of the USS Enterprise and Thanos himself. Now that's interesting casting. Gurney is the weapons master of House Atreides and Paul's mentor.

Of course, these are just a few of the new actors set to appear in the new Dune. You'll also see Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and a complete, dazzling list of stars headed to the big screen once this adaptation finally touches down.

Right now, it's still set for a Dec. 18 theatrical release. Here's hoping that the need for social distancing right now because of the novel coronavirus outbreak doesn't dampen those plans.