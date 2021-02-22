Who Is Eiza González Dating? The Actress Is Famously Private About Her Personal Life

31-year-old Mexican actress Eiza González 's role as Rosamund Pike's Marla Grayson's colleague and wife is one of the best parts of Netflix's recent film I Care a Lot.

The insane attractiveness of this on-screen couple has led viewers to wonder whether the Baby Driver star is single or taken in real life. Put another way, who is Eiza González dating ? Keep reading to learn more!

When she's not working on films or TV, Eiza is also an influencer and ambassador for luxury brands like Cartier and Louis Vuitton. But as far as Eiza's personal life goes, the rising star recently replied to an Instagram troll who claimed she was tipping off paparazzi: "I like to live my life [as] private as possible."

The daughter of Mexican model Glenda Reyna went on to prove she was both a talented singer and actress, and starred in Nickelodeon's Spanish-language drama Sueña conmigo before gaining further success in American productions such as From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, Hobbs & Shaw, and the highly anticipated upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong.

Eiza González (full name: Eiza González Reyna), who rose to fame after her debut role in Mexico's 2007 teen-oriented telenovela Lola...Érase una vez, has become increasingly busy since booking the role of titular Lola Valente at 16.

"I won't let you or anyone slander me by something that was made up by a gossip site to victimize their favorite male and villainize a woman who has been working non-stop since I was a child for a juicier narrative," she clapped back. "I don't need no man or photos to give me a career. I've worked pretty hard to be where I am."

Eiza has previously been linked to some of the biggest male names in the industry. According to a handy Bustle breakdown, the actress was linked to Liam Hemsworth during one of his breakups from Miley Cyrus back in 2013. From 2014 to 2015, she dated D.J. Cotrona, her From Dusk Till Dawn co-star.

During the next couple of years, she would be spotted out with Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, DJ Calvin Harris, and Colombian pop star Maluma. In 2018, she finally confirmed to W that she was dating actor Josh Duhamel, but the relationship only lasted about six months.

Over the summer of 2020, fans were shocked to learn that Eiza was pictured making out with Call Me by Your Name's Timothée Chalamet on a trip to Cabo, but sources since confirmed that their romance lasted only the length of their Mexico vacation.

It's recently been speculated that Eiza is dating male model Dusty Lachowicz, after the two have been consistently pictured hand in hand out shopping or getting coffee in Los Angeles since early November.