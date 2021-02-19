Breaking Down That Twist Ending in 'I Care a Lot' (SPOILERS)

The dramedy, which was released on Netflix to American audiences, centers around Marla as she persuades judges to gain guardianship over elderly people.

Films centered around con artists and their respective schemes are nothing new, but Rosamund Pike 's portrayal of Marla Grayson in I Care a Lot brings the trickery to another level.

Though her scheme was seemingly foolproof at the beginning of I Care a Lot, Marla gets more than she bargained for when she becomes the guardian of Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest).

Instead of helping these older citizens live out their final months in comfort, Marla cheats them out of their assets. To make matters worse, Marla puts her wards in assisted living, and she prevents them from contacting any of their remaining friends or loved ones.

'I Care a Lot' ending explained — things don't go well for this character (SPOILERS).

Though Marla is cunning and manipulative, she presents herself as a charming and competent guardian in front of the judges. At the beginning of the movie, she has a conflict with the son of one of her wards, a man named Feldstrom (Macon Blair). He tries to inform the court of Marla's scheme, but the judge ends up believing Marla. Aside from her friendly outward appearance, Marla works with Dr. Karen Amos (Alicia Witt) to find out which elderly people would be "easy" to trick.

Dr. Amos tells Marla that Jennifer would be a perfect "cherry" (an easy target). Once Marla is appointed as the guardian, she learns how wealthy Jennifer is. Marla doesn't know that Jennifer is actually the mom of a Russian mobster named Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage). He sends several henchmen over to see if his mom is being adequately cared for. Marla's scheme is quickly unraveled.

Though Roman later sends a lawyer to offer Marla a six figure sum to hand the guardianship over, she declines. Marla wants millions. Eventually, Marla figures out that Jennifer is related to Roman. In the process, both Dr. Amos and a security guard die. Meanwhile, Marla commits Jennifer to a psychiatric facility to further anger her son. Marla gets kidnapped, and Roman's team attempts to kill her and her girlfriend, Fran (Eiza González).

Source: Netflix

