Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dating? "They Are Still Madly in Love," Says Source

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dating? "They Are Still Madly in Love," Says SourceBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Feb. 3 2021, Published 4:28 p.m. ET
The last time Kylie Jenner was officially dating anyone, it was Travis Scott, with whom she had a child (Stormi) in 2019. Since then, the two have reportedly stayed friends and co-parent well together — although there has also been talk of the two of them getting back together romantically again.
So what's the deal? Is Kylie single, dating Travis again, or seeing someone else entirely?
Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dating again?
In February 2021, a source close to the former couple told E! Online: "Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."
The question remains: Are they getting back together?
"Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together," the insider told the publication. "They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now."
This isn't the first time tabloids have focused on Kylie and Travis' supposed reunion.
In July 2020, Kylie and Travis reportedly went on a "romantic getaway" and shared a hotel room in Santa Barbara, according to Mirror.
A source said the parents "never left the room." They claimed, "I saw Travis and Kylie at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel on Friday. They left on Saturday. They were in the hotel room the whole time. The nanny and bodyguard brought Stormi out to the beach, but apart from that, they never left the room."
In February 2020, Us Weekly claimed the parents were "working on getting back together."
A source told the outlet, "Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two. They are coparenting and hanging out more and more," adding that "Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment."
But all of this may not mean Kylie and Travis are ready to (ever) get back together again. "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi," Kylie told Harper's Bazaar back in February 2020.
Is Kylie Jenner dating anyone else?
At one point, rumors put Kylie together with Fai Khadra, who reportedly dated Jordyn Woods, the Kardashians' ex-pal. Kylie posted a photo of the two of them hanging out in the mountains on July 5, 2020.
Ok is Kylie dating that fai guy?! Because she should. He’s a hottie🥵— miss riss (@missriss_11) July 9, 2020
"OK is Kylie dating that fai guy?! Because she should. He's a hottie," one Twitter user said. Another Twitter user replied, saying Fai is actually Kendall's boyfriend (this hasn't been confirmed).
That’s Kendall’s bf 🙄— Kenna💞 (@kennaarianne) July 10, 2020
For now at least, Kylie Jenner appears to be single and putting all her energy on her makeup and skincare line, along with being a parent. But one thing's for sure: Travis Scott is going to remain an important part of her life for quite some time, thanks to the adorable daughter they share.