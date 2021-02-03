Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dating? "They Are Still Madly in Love," Says Source

So what's the deal? Is Kylie single, dating Travis again, or seeing someone else entirely?

The last time Kylie Jenner was officially dating anyone, it was Travis Scott , with whom she had a child (Stormi) in 2019. Since then, the two have reportedly stayed friends and co-parent well together — although there has also been talk of the two of them getting back together romantically again.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dating again?

In February 2021, a source close to the former couple told E! Online: "Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

The question remains: Are they getting back together? "Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together," the insider told the publication. "They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now."

This isn't the first time tabloids have focused on Kylie and Travis' supposed reunion. In July 2020, Kylie and Travis reportedly went on a "romantic getaway" and shared a hotel room in Santa Barbara, according to Mirror.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said the parents "never left the room." They claimed, "I saw Travis and Kylie at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel on Friday. They left on Saturday. They were in the hotel room the whole time. The nanny and bodyguard brought Stormi out to the beach, but apart from that, they never left the room."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In February 2020, Us Weekly claimed the parents were "working on getting back together." A source told the outlet, "Everyone around Kylie and Travis is rallying for these two. They are coparenting and hanging out more and more," adding that "Kylie and Travis coparent great together and those close to them are hopeful that they officially get back together, but Kylie and Travis are doing their thing and trying to keep their current relationship status low-key and to themselves at the moment."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement