Lourdes Leon's Father Has Maintained a Solid Relationship With Her Throughout the Years

Growing up as the daughter of Madonna surely has its ups and downs, but Lourdes Leon has made it clear that she is not to be defined by her mother or anyone else's success in any way. The 24-year-old fashionista, who made headlines for her steamy relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet between 2013 and 2017, is now the face of Marc Jacobs' newest campaign, and it appears her career in the fashion world is only going upward from here.

Although she has remained fiercely an individual, Lourdes has her family to thank for the wonderful upbringing and resources that she was afforded her entire life. But the question remains, beyond her world-renowned mother, who exactly is Lourdes' father, Carlos Leon? Here's what we know about the other half of the young star's support circle.

Carlos is now married to Betina Holte and has fathered another child, a son named Meeka, in February 2015. Although he moved on and began a new family, Carlos has been a constant fixture in Lourdes' life as she has grown up, and it's even said that the daddy-daughter duo are in daily communication.

When he was still just a personal trainer to the stars, Carlos met Madonna in 1995. They had a romantic entanglement that lasted until 1997, during which Lourdes was born. Although her parents weren't together for long, Carlos and Madonna remained friends beyond their split out of mutual beneficial interest for their daughter.

Lourdes' father, Carlos, is a personal fitness trainer-turned actor who has appeared in a solid bunch of notable roles since making the transition from exercising to acting. According to his IMDb page, Carlos has featured in the likes of The Big Lebowski, The Replacement Killers, The Woodsman, and Tricks of Love.

Lourdes has lived a fairly low-key existence compared to other star's children.

Whereas many of the famous offspring of celebrities have gone on to live over-the-top lives or become effective shadows of their parents, Lourdes has maintained a fervent individuality that isn't to be defined by her mother. A typically low-key individual who hasn't ever been prone to showing her escapades as a wealthy musician's daughter, Lourdes has focused almost wholly on her interests in the fashion industry.

Since 2010, Lourdes has served as the creative director for her mother's Material Girl clothing line and has gone on to work with the likes of Stella McCartney, Gypsy Sport, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, and to even take part in an Art Basel installation.