1. Take pictures before you get to the festival.

If you're trying to snag a bomb photo of yourself to post to your Instagram feed, one TikToker recommends snapping your pics before you get to the festival. "There [are] so many people around; it's very chaotic. I'd recommend taking your pictures at your Airbnb or at your condo beforehand," said @ninageruntho.

Wear those uncomfortable shoes, snap 100-plus pics, and head to the festival knowing that you already captured the perfect Instagram photo.