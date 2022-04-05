Kanye West Has Officially Dropped out of Coachella — Who Will Replace Him?

As of the time of writing, an official replacement for Ye at Coachella 2022 has not been confirmed. The "Donda" hitmaker was set to headline the festival on April 17, 2022, and April 24, 2022, covering the Sunday headlining slot for both of the festival's weekends.

However, now that Ye is no longer taking part in the show, offers are reportedly flooding in for other big names to replace him.