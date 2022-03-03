Logo
Kanye West's Latest Video Proves He Can't Let Go of Pete Davidson Beef

Mar. 3 2022, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Once again, Kanye West has accomplished the unthinkable. These days, the artist is generating major buzz around the music video for his song "Eazy," one of the singles from his newest album, "Donda 2." Unfortunately, the buzz isn't for the music video's artistic merit, The Game's appearance on the song, or the quality of the rapper's musical talents.

No, the reason "Eazy" is on everyone's lips is because Kanye opted for fictional violence against Pete Davidson in the video.

To say that Kanye's beef with Pete has been one-sided is an understatement. Pete and Kim Kardashian are currently dating, which is why Pete has been the focus of Kim's ex-husband's ire. After a nasty divorce battle, a judge ruled that Kim was legally single on March 2, 2022, per the BBC.

So how did Kanye get his (fictional) revenge against Pete in "Eazy"? Keep reading to learn more about the video.

The claymation-style music video introduces a character about half-way through the song that many claim is an obvious reference to Pete Davidson. Claymation-Kanye throws a bag over the figure's head and ties him to his motorcycle. The lyrics appear to be a dig at Pete, especially when Kanye raps, "Mr. Narcissist, tell me about my arrogance/ No more counseling, I don't negotiate with therapists."

Later in the video, Kanye drags the figure to a field and buries him alive. Kanye scatters rose seeds over his head. The video cuts to Kanye holding a head while he raps, "God save me from the crash/ Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a--"

A female voice responds to Kanye's Pete-bashing lyric with, "Who?"

Has Kanye gone too far?

Kanye's Instagram only has two posts as of March 3, 2022. The first is the "Eazy" music video. One of Kanye's Instagram followers left a sarcastic comment on the video, echoing what many people have been thinking about Kanye's one-sided beef with Pete: "This seems healthy."

Twitter users naturally had their own takes on Pete's appearance in the "Eazy" video. One person wrote, "The whole sick thing about the Kanye, Kim, and Pete Davidson thing is that the world is watching a woman publicly be abused and finds it funny or normal." Other commenters said they admire how Pete is handling the situation.

Some Twitter users joked that they would retaliate at this point if they were in Pete's shoes.

Source: Twitter/@thatgirllrayy
Source: Twitter/@typicalofme

Has Pete responded to his appearance in "Eazy"? No. However, Page Six reports that Pete briefly reactivated his Instagram for about an hour on Wednesday, March 2 after "Eazy" dropped online. However, as this March 3 writing, Pete's Instagram has been deactivated once again.

An unnamed friend of Pete's told Page Six, "This is, for real, really scary."

Do you think Kanye's gone too far, or is this just a marketing ploy for "Donda 2"?

