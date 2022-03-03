Kanye West's Latest Video Proves He Can't Let Go of Pete Davidson Beef

Once again, Kanye West has accomplished the unthinkable. These days, the artist is generating major buzz around the music video for his song "Eazy," one of the singles from his newest album, "Donda 2." Unfortunately, the buzz isn't for the music video's artistic merit, The Game's appearance on the song, or the quality of the rapper's musical talents.

No, the reason "Eazy" is on everyone's lips is because Kanye opted for fictional violence against Pete Davidson in the video.