Kanye West Shared an Image of Himself With a Notepad, and Memes Were Born

Kanye West Shared an Image of Himself With a Notepad, and Memes Were BornBy Joseph Allen
Feb. 14 2022, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
For months at a time, Kanye West is entirely absent from social media. Then, quite suddenly, he emerges from the woodwork and delivers a flurry of posts for fans to dissect. On Feb. 13, Kanye went on a tear, posting about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson, and posting a number of photoshopped memes that seemed to suggest there were sides emerging in the feud.
Kanye posted a photo of himself with a notepad.
The number of posts, as well as the quality of some of them, left some concerned that Kanye's account may have been hacked. This concern was alleviated for fans after Kanye posted a picture of himself holding a yellow notepad. "My account is not hacked," Kanye wrote on the notepad, along with the date. Accompanying the photo, he wrote, in all caps, “My account is not hacked I will be at Sunday Service at noon and will me taking North and Saint to the Super Bowl shortly after."
After posting the image, Kanye quickly deleted it, but not before fans took advantage of the picture to create a new meme. After all, fans love a chance to insert a new image on a whiteboard or sheet of paper that's near a celebrity. Many on the internet took the opportunity to write new messages for Kanye, forcing him to communicate whatever they wanted him to say.
Some of the memes included drawings of characters like Spongebob, or simple phrases like "Dinosaur." Whatever you decided to write, though, the meme provided a wealth of opportunity for poking a little fun at the rapper, who has been known to lash out online. Whatever else can be said about Kanye, it's clear he's not super happy about his divorce.
Kanye West has lashed out to everyone from Kid Cudi to Billie Eilish.
In recent days, Kanye has posted a number of strange, troubling things online. After Billie Eilish helped a fan who had fainted at one of her shows, he called her out and claimed that she was dissing Travis Scott, who was performing when 10 fans were killed at his Astroworld Festival last year. He even said that he would drop out of Coachella unless Billie apologized.
More recently, Kanye's focus has shifted to Pete Davidson, and to those who are friendly with him. He announced on Instagram that Kid Cudi would not appear on his next album because of his friendship with Pete, who he described only as "you know who." He also shared a rudimentary poster of Captain America: Civil War that someone had photoshopped Pete and Kanye's heads into.
Kanye is clearly in the middle of an online tear, and while it can be fun to indulge or even make fun of him, it's also important to remember that he has been open about his mental health struggles in the past. He sometimes acts out in public in a way that calls for attention, and while he can be impossible to ignore, it's important to remember what he's going through.