Kanye West Shared an Image of Himself With a Notepad, and Memes Were Born

The number of posts, as well as the quality of some of them, left some concerned that Kanye's account may have been hacked. This concern was alleviated for fans after Kanye posted a picture of himself holding a yellow notepad. "My account is not hacked," Kanye wrote on the notepad, along with the date. Accompanying the photo, he wrote, in all caps, “My account is not hacked I will be at Sunday Service at noon and will me taking North and Saint to the Super Bowl shortly after."