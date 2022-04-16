Portland, Ore. being on my list of the top cities for potheads to visit would not have been on my bingo card ten years ago. But, here we are. Recreational cannabis was legalized in the state in 2016. Six years later, the city is booming with cannabis culture.

Every April, the city hosts its annual Spliff Film Festival — a cinematic experience created for stoners, by stoners. But with a variety of dispensaries and bus tours, there’s fun for smokers year-round.