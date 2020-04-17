Celebrate 4/20 All Month Long With These Stoner Classics

Friday's film franchise (Friday, Next Friday, Friday After Next, and 2013's Last Friday) stars Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Regina King, and the late John Witherspoon. The original is a stoner comedy about the perpetually unemployed Craig Jones and his family, and is highly relatable this month-long 4/20.

"I'm gonna get you high today," Chris Tucker's Smokey iconically declares. "'Cause it's Friday; you ain't got no job... and you ain't got sh-- to do."

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video