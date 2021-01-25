'Freaks and Geeks' Had the Potential to Last a Lot Longer Than It Did

A question that comes from Freaks and Geeks fans every couple of years is whether or not a reboot is possible. Linda Cardellini, who played teenager Lindsay Weir in the series, told Collider that she would be up for a reboot if everyone else from the original cast was too. It's unlikely that it will happen, but Hulu could breathe new life into the show for a new generation.

When Freaks and Geeks ended, Lindsay was off with her friend to follow the Grateful Dead on tour, her ex Nick was getting into disco and trying to get over her, and the rest of the gang was doing a little of their own growing up.

The show ended on a slight cliffhanger, but for most fans, it would still be plenty worth it to watch all over again — even if there's no guarantee of a reboot at some point in the future.