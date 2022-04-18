Unfortunately, Revolve Fest didn’t end up working out in anyone’s favor this year. A creator named Avery Bishop posted a video on TikTok describing the chaotic situation, saying, “The only way you can get to Revolve Festival is if you take their specific shuttles into the ground. I didn't even get into the festival you guys, I waited in line for two hours. There was pushing, shoving, fighting, yanking people in front of the buses, people standing in between buses while they were removing, just to get on these buses and get to Revolve Festival. Sorry Revolve, but I really hope you take into consideration everyone's safety and security next year."