Tim Burton’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’ — Is the Campy Tour de Force Really a Christmas Movie?

Though Tim Burton has released a handful of flops over the years — aka 2012's Dark Shadows and 2019's Dumbo — gems like 1988's Beetlejuice and 1990's Edward Scissorhands have solidified the kooky, spooky director as a master of gothic fantasy and all things macabre.

In Edward Scissorhands specifically, sprinklings of humor and camp peek through the darkness, adding a sense of frivolousness and a high rewatch value to the movie. In fact, some people watch the inherently strange film every year, but not at the time you might expect.