Where Was 'Practical Magic' Filmed? All About the Witchy Cult Classic

With romance, heartbreak, and midnight margaritas, Practical Magic has become a cult-classic '90s film that has spanned generations. Let's face it, there's a little witch in all of us. So, it's not surprising that audiences rewatch the movie every Halloween season.

But, even die-hard Practical Magic fans may be surprised by this filming fact.

Though the sisters live with their aunts on an island off the coast of Massachusetts, the film was not actually shot in the New England state. So, where was Practical Magic actually filmed?