Who Says Girls Get to Have All the Fun? Our Top 5 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas for Guys

Many male costumers might recall trick or treating while dressed as a cowboy. Now, many TikTokers are adding their modern take to legendary costumes. TikTok user @robgreen shared his easy Halloween outfit idea for “guys that wanna make and effort but not too much effort.”

For his “modern cowboy” look, Rob paired distressed jeans, a silky black shirt, black and silver ankle boots, and a matching belt for the costume. He then added a black cowboy hat and a black and white bandana on his neck.