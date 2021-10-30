Kate Siegel and Her Husband Both Share a Deep Appreciation for Horror

Actress Kate Siegel (aka Kate Gordon Siegelbaum) has quickly become one of the most recognizable Netflix stars. The newly dubbed "scream queen" has starred in horror shows and films such as Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass , and now, the psychological thriller Hypnotic .

Beyond Kate's many talents, she also has a rich personal life. As it so happens, Kate has been fortunate enough to work with her husband on many of her projects, successfully keeping the balance between her home and work life. So, who is Kate's husband? Here's everything we know about her spouse.

Kate has worked with her husband on many projects since 2013.

In addition to being a great actor, Kate is also a screenwriter and made her screenwriting debut alongside Mike Flanagan for the 2016 film Hush. Also, in 2016, she collaborated with Mike for the film Ouija: Origin of Evil. The pair's continuous collaboration since 2016 is no accident because it also happened to be the year they got married!

Speaking about her relationship to Entertainment Weekly, Kate mentioned that she had met Mike for the first time auditioning for a movie of his that didn't pan out in 2011. In 2013, Mike remembered Kate and offered her a role in his film Oculus that year. She recalls, "He was like, 'It's a huge part of the movie, and I want to work with you. I'll keep you in mind for other things if you're willing to come to hang out with us in Alabama for eight weeks.' I was like, 'Sure!'"

Between Oculus and Hush, the pair started dating. Kate explained that being able to co-write with her husband instilled a lot of strength in her where previously, she had felt insecure. "I was working through a time in my life where I felt like I couldn't be heard," she says. "I wasn't being taken seriously in my life and just felt like I'd lost my voice. Coming to that project, I tried to do a lot of turning my insecurities and my weaknesses into strengths."

Mike and Kate's frequent collaboration over the years has become a key aspect of their relationship, and after The Haunting of Hill House's success at Netflix, they even named their second child after Kate's character, Theodora.

