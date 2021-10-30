Angelina Jolie and Kate Siegel Look Uncannily Similar — Are They Related?

Angelina tied the knot with Jonny Lee Miller (of Trainspotting fame) in 1996. As the story has it, she wore tight rubber pants and a shirt with Jonny's name written in blood for the wedding ceremony. Angelina and Jonny went their separate ways in 1999.

She married Billy Bob Thornton in May 2000 in Las Vegas. They broke up a few years later. Angelina and Brad Pitt got married in 2014. They announced their separation in 2016.